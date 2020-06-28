10640 Se 16th Street Unit 5

Amenities

Book a showing now! Come and see this unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located on the dynamic West Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!



This 700-square-foot unit also comes with an assigned parking lot (parking slot number 8).



Its cozy and bright interior has hardwood flooring all throughout and large slider windows that let in ample fresh air and natural light to enter. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry painted in dark wooden tone, smooth countertop with backsplash, and appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. Installed electric heating serves as climate control in the apartment. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



Exterior has a yard, front and back balcony ---good spots to hang out with family and friends during free time. The landlord will take care of the yard.



The renter's responsible utilities: $60 per person (garbage, water, sewage), and electricity.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $200/pet deposit plus additional pet rent from $10-$35. depending on size.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Z9Wb7in7Aa



Nearby Parks: Killarney Glen Park, Bellefields Nature Park, and Surrey

Downs.



Nearby Schools:

Enatai Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 7/10

Bellevue High School - 0.54 miles, 8/10

Chinook Middle School - 2.26 miles, 6/10

Bellevue High School - 0.54 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

550 - 0.0 mile

556 - 0.0 mile

249 - 0.0 mile

241 - 0.1 mile



