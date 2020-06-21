10610 NE 9th PL #2103

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly concierge gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

PRIME BELLEVUE LOCATION/ Washington Tower Beauty. - This Washington tower 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den, floor plan is unique. It has a wonderful double sided gas fireplace. The dining room opens onto the spacious patio with a view. The clean kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops look out over the amazing 21st floor views. Extra space for a den or large laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious with it's own private door onto the patio. The 5 piece master bath includes a large walk-in closet. Full service concierge building with amenities galore. TWO assigned parking spots included plus ALL utilities included. Located in the middle of downtown Bellevue with easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This will go fast, please see below to contact for a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4372668)