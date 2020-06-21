All apartments in Bellevue
10610 NE 9th PL #2103

10610 Northeast 9th Place · (425) 890-8880
Location

10610 Northeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 · Avail. now

$3,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
PRIME BELLEVUE LOCATION/ Washington Tower Beauty. - This Washington tower 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den, floor plan is unique. It has a wonderful double sided gas fireplace. The dining room opens onto the spacious patio with a view. The clean kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops look out over the amazing 21st floor views. Extra space for a den or large laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious with it's own private door onto the patio. The 5 piece master bath includes a large walk-in closet. Full service concierge building with amenities galore. TWO assigned parking spots included plus ALL utilities included. Located in the middle of downtown Bellevue with easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This will go fast, please see below to contact for a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4372668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have any available units?
10610 NE 9th PL #2103 has a unit available for $3,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have?
Some of 10610 NE 9th PL #2103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 currently offering any rent specials?
10610 NE 9th PL #2103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 is pet friendly.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 offer parking?
Yes, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 does offer parking.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have a pool?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 does not have a pool.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have accessible units?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL #2103 does not have units with dishwashers.
