5627 Elizabeth Loop Southeast

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,850 sq. ft. home in Auburn has everything you've been searching for! This home features an inviting kitchen with granite counter tops, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the bright family room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal dining area. Grand master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Large secondary rooms with upgraded bathrooms. Enjoy those warm summer days on the back patio with lots of space! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



