Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub lobby online portal

Stylish apartments, a convenient location, and a wealth of amenities await you at Amberview Apartments of Auburn, Washington. Our community offers an exceptional residential experience for all families whether youre a recently-graduated college student looking for an affordable home, or youre a couple looking for a little luxury in a beautiful apartment. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments provide you with endless opportunities to enjoy apartment living in a vibrant and beautiful area of Washington State. Our Auburn apartments will surprise and delight you at every turn.



Enjoy spacious floor plans, a wealth of quality interior features, and beautiful community elements that help transform your residency into something truly enjoyable. Enjoy the idyllic surroundings of our apartments in Auburn while enjoying community features like a tennis court, heated pool, and the complimentary tanning bed. Enjoy comfortable interior features like plush carpeting, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and wood burning fireplaces.



Have you ever enjoyed a cool winter night in front of a fireplace? Now could be your chance at Amberview Apartments. Our floor plans are designed to accommodate virtually any family, and youll love the spaciousness of all our layouts. Youll love relaxing on a quiet night with a cozy fire in the fireplace and some hot chocolate, as well as the opportunity to invite friends and family over for sports night or a holiday meal in our apartment homes of Auburn.



Our apartments are an ideal place for families of all types from energetic couples who love the outdoors to busy families with school, work, and play keeping every day full of activities. Wed love to welcome you on a tour of one of our available units. Were sure one of our floor plans will appeal to you and your family. Get in touch with our friendly leasing staff to set up a visit and to explore our apartments for rent in Auburn.