Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Amberview

32115 105th Pl SE · (253) 201-7585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H301 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit J301 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Stylish apartments, a convenient location, and a wealth of amenities await you at Amberview Apartments of Auburn, Washington. Our community offers an exceptional residential experience for all families whether youre a recently-graduated college student looking for an affordable home, or youre a couple looking for a little luxury in a beautiful apartment. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments provide you with endless opportunities to enjoy apartment living in a vibrant and beautiful area of Washington State. Our Auburn apartments will surprise and delight you at every turn.\n\nEnjoy spacious floor plans, a wealth of quality interior features, and beautiful community elements that help transform your residency into something truly enjoyable. Enjoy the idyllic surroundings of our apartments in Auburn while enjoying community features like a tennis court, heated pool, and the complimentary tanning bed. Enjoy comfortable interior features like plush carpeting, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and wood burning fireplaces.\n\nHave you ever enjoyed a cool winter night in front of a fireplace? Now could be your chance at Amberview Apartments. Our floor plans are designed to accommodate virtually any family, and youll love the spaciousness of all our layouts. Youll love relaxing on a quiet night with a cozy fire in the fireplace and some hot chocolate, as well as the opportunity to invite friends and family over for sports night or a holiday meal in our apartment homes of Auburn.\n\nOur apartments are an ideal place for families of all types from energetic couples who love the outdoors to busy families with school, work, and play keeping every day full of activities. Wed love to welcome you on a tour of one of our available units. Were sure one of our floor plans will appeal to you and your family. Get in touch with our friendly leasing staff to set up a visit and to explore our apartments for rent in Auburn.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Full grown up to 35lbs
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberview have any available units?
Amberview has 2 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberview have?
Some of Amberview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberview currently offering any rent specials?
Amberview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberview pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberview is pet friendly.
Does Amberview offer parking?
Yes, Amberview offers parking.
Does Amberview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberview have a pool?
Yes, Amberview has a pool.
Does Amberview have accessible units?
Yes, Amberview has accessible units.
Does Amberview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberview has units with dishwashers.
