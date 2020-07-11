Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,120
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
North Auburn
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Auburn
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
830 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lea Hill
11748 SE 321st Place
11748 Southeast 321st Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1580 sqft
197- Beautiful home on East Hill in Auburn - **APPLICATION PENDING** Gorgeous tri-level home featuring fully fenced back yard and large private deck with built in bench seating perfect for entertaining! Hardwoods in entry, kitchen, dining room and

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Lea Hill
12108 Se 310th St
12108 Southeast 310th Street, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Auburn Rambler 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom 1100 square feet. Updated home throughout. Modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Double vanity sink in large bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
2313 M Street Northeast
2313 M Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Contact for Availability
Lakeland North
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2379 sqft
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath! Complete with 2,379 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard. Moments from freeways for quick commuting and travel.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning . Very low utility bills Close Proximity to shopping mall & easy access to I-5, 167, 405 Freeways & Highway 18.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
The Lakes
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
15 Units Available
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.

July 2020 Auburn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Auburn Rent Report. Auburn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Auburn rents increased over the past month

Auburn rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Auburn stand at $1,378 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,716 for a two-bedroom. Auburn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Auburn

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Auburn is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Auburn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,716 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Auburn's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Auburn than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Auburn is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

