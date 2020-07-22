/
/
/
lea hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Lea Hill, Auburn, WA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12838 SE 299th Street
12838 Southeast 299th Street, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2980 sqft
12838 SE 299th Street Available 09/01/20 Lea Hill Berkshire Glen - Auburn home w/Air Conditioning - large 4/bed 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11233 SE 325th Ct
11233 Southeast 325th Court, Auburn, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
11233 SE 325th Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious and light filled house on private Cul da sac - - This house has open floor plan with large windows. - Upstairs has living room, dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and one full bath and one 3/4 bath.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2297 sqft
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.
Results within 1 mile of Lea Hill
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3428 I St NE Unit S303
3428 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3428 I St NE Unit S303 Available 08/15/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly updated 1 bd Condo located in a gated community of Auburn! This unit offers a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops,
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1325 52nd St NE Unit #1201
1325 52nd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1436 sqft
1325 52nd St NE Unit #1201 Available 09/01/20 Auburn North valley area - 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit at Trail Run Town homes community! Available September 1st, 2020 - Welcome Home! A light and bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! Complete with 1,376 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard. Moments from freeways for quick commuting and travel.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2313 M Street Northeast
2313 M Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1465 52nd St NE
1465 52nd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1539 sqft
Available 8/1. Clean, move-in ready townhome. Main level living with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/granite tile counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk-in pantry. Slider with access to private patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2414 N St. NE - A
2414 N Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Huge river front unit with fantastic territorial view. Private fenced yard and an attached garage. Washer/Dryer in unit and ceiling fan in dining area. This is a must see.......
1 of 11
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
27513 140th AVE SE
27513 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1740 sqft
27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
1 of 17
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Lea Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
83 Units Available
Midtown 64
24615 64th Avenue South, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,629
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
973 sqft
There is something magical about living in a brand-new apartment community. It’s a place where you can make your mark. Set the pace. Be seen (or unseen) as it suits you.Our location is ideal. Head north toward Seattle or Bellevue in minutes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,898
1150 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
67 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPacific, WASumner, WALakeland North, WABonney Lake, WAEdgewood, WASeaTac, WA