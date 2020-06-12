143 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeland
12 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Auburn
8 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
934 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Auburn
3 Units Available
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Last updated June 11 at 05:58pm
Lakeland North
10 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1025 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
107 16th St Se
107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
107 16th St Se Available 06/22/20 Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
830 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
2302 O Street Northeast
2302 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for 1 small, well-behaved pet. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.

June 2020 Auburn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Rent Report. Auburn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Auburn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Rent Report. Auburn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Auburn rents increased slightly over the past month

Auburn rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Auburn stand at $1,376 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Auburn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Auburn

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Auburn is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Auburn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Auburn.
    • While Auburn's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Auburn than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Auburn is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

