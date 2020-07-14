All apartments in Auburn
Auburn Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

Auburn Glen

1902 A St SE · (503) 966-2808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D104 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Auburn Glen.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
playground
Just beyond the city lights and the cosmopolitan world of Seattle is the perfect escape. This spectacular little hideaway is a haven of comfort, fun and relaxation. Auburn Glen features tranquil surroundings and stylish one, two and three bedroom apartment interiors that stimulate the senses

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35lbs full grown
Parking Details: $35 carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Auburn Glen have any available units?
Auburn Glen has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does Auburn Glen have?
Some of Auburn Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Auburn Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Auburn Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Auburn Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Auburn Glen is pet friendly.
Does Auburn Glen offer parking?
Yes, Auburn Glen offers parking.
Does Auburn Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Auburn Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Auburn Glen have a pool?
Yes, Auburn Glen has a pool.
Does Auburn Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Auburn Glen has accessible units.
Does Auburn Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Auburn Glen has units with dishwashers.
