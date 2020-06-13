Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Auburn
8 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Auburn
3 Units Available
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
830 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
2202 V St NW - Brunelle
2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1960 sqft
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/20 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
107 16th St Se
107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
107 16th St Se Available 06/22/20 Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
2302 O Street Northeast
2302 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for 1 small, well-behaved pet. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1308 E St Se
1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1376 sqft
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Complete with 1,376 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
14022 Southeast 281st Place
14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3010 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May..

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
City Guide for Auburn, WA

Quiet country, freshly built suburbia, quaint Main Street, sophisticated downtown, and crazy casino lifestyles are all fighting for the soul of Auburn, Washington. It’s an epic battle, much like Rocky and Apollo Creed, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, except friendlier and mostly good for the economy. Auburn boasts new-fangled additions every day, which the 70,000 people there seem to be enjoying, because they keep bringing their friends. To be sure, the skyline is evolving, the cityscape sh...

Downtown Right now, Main Street is where you will find a simple, quaint atmosphere of local eats and a great little pub. However, new buildings are springing up, including some huge medical offices, a parking garage, and a retail center that will feature upper-level apartments. $ - $$$

Christopher A mixed bag just north of downtown, with Emerald Downs racetrack and the golf course east of Auburn Way.

Meredith A tiny neighborhood on the northern tip of town, with inexpensive rent and a quick commute to the Main Street. Simple and to the point is pretty much how they roll here.

Southeast Main A charmingly suburban atmosphere, yet walkably urban, with eats, drinks, and shopping less than a mile away. Just south of downtown, this neighborhood comes with tree-lined roads and perfect white picket fences like in the movies, but no Stepford Wives. Residents hike riverside trails to the east, and to the south there’s the beautiful Les Grove Park, host of Auburn's annual art festival. Rental homes, mobile homes, and apartments are available, but demand is high. Be aggressive if you see something you like here.

Green Valley Straddling the southeastern city limits, Green Valley is in a world of its own. Country homes sit on large plots of land, with towering pine forests, rivers, and lakes throughout the area. There is plenty to do around here, but you’ll need a car. Fishing, kayaking, and other water activities are plentiful. The Muckleshoot Casino is nearby for you gamblers, employees, aspiring Vegas performers and Elvis-impersonator fanatics. White River Amphitheater is also close, a great venue for live music, and home to the River Lodge and the Bear and Wolf Houses.

East Hill Families, students, and golfers enjoy living in this neighborhood on the hill, with golf courses, meandering rivers, and the nearby Green River Community College. Natural beauty comes with a price tag here.

West Hill Suburban, and prestigious (fancy), this scenic area comes with both middle income and wealthy families living among woodsy streets and a handful of small neighborhood lakes.

Lakeland Hills Another mixed bag of residents, the Lakeland Hills neighborhood stretches from Lake Tapps up to the city center, with the more expensive rentals to the south and the less expensive living to the north. From the Main Street hustle to the Vegas lifestyle of the Muckleshoot Casino, from the festivals and parades near Les Grove Park to the fishing, swimming, hiking, disc golfing, camping, and Petpalooza festival at Auburn Farm Park, this area is situated in the middle of everything and attracts people from all walks of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Auburn, WA

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

