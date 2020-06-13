176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA

Quiet country, freshly built suburbia, quaint Main Street, sophisticated downtown, and crazy casino lifestyles are all fighting for the soul of Auburn, Washington. It’s an epic battle, much like Rocky and Apollo Creed, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, except friendlier and mostly good for the economy. Auburn boasts new-fangled additions every day, which the 70,000 people there seem to be enjoying, because they keep bringing their friends. To be sure, the skyline is evolving, the cityscape sh...

Downtown Right now, Main Street is where you will find a simple, quaint atmosphere of local eats and a great little pub. However, new buildings are springing up, including some huge medical offices, a parking garage, and a retail center that will feature upper-level apartments. $ - $$$

Christopher A mixed bag just north of downtown, with Emerald Downs racetrack and the golf course east of Auburn Way.

Meredith A tiny neighborhood on the northern tip of town, with inexpensive rent and a quick commute to the Main Street. Simple and to the point is pretty much how they roll here.

Southeast Main A charmingly suburban atmosphere, yet walkably urban, with eats, drinks, and shopping less than a mile away. Just south of downtown, this neighborhood comes with tree-lined roads and perfect white picket fences like in the movies, but no Stepford Wives. Residents hike riverside trails to the east, and to the south there’s the beautiful Les Grove Park, host of Auburn's annual art festival. Rental homes, mobile homes, and apartments are available, but demand is high. Be aggressive if you see something you like here.

Green Valley Straddling the southeastern city limits, Green Valley is in a world of its own. Country homes sit on large plots of land, with towering pine forests, rivers, and lakes throughout the area. There is plenty to do around here, but you’ll need a car. Fishing, kayaking, and other water activities are plentiful. The Muckleshoot Casino is nearby for you gamblers, employees, aspiring Vegas performers and Elvis-impersonator fanatics. White River Amphitheater is also close, a great venue for live music, and home to the River Lodge and the Bear and Wolf Houses.

East Hill Families, students, and golfers enjoy living in this neighborhood on the hill, with golf courses, meandering rivers, and the nearby Green River Community College. Natural beauty comes with a price tag here.

West Hill Suburban, and prestigious (fancy), this scenic area comes with both middle income and wealthy families living among woodsy streets and a handful of small neighborhood lakes.

Lakeland Hills Another mixed bag of residents, the Lakeland Hills neighborhood stretches from Lake Tapps up to the city center, with the more expensive rentals to the south and the less expensive living to the north. From the Main Street hustle to the Vegas lifestyle of the Muckleshoot Casino, from the festivals and parades near Les Grove Park to the fishing, swimming, hiking, disc golfing, camping, and Petpalooza festival at Auburn Farm Park, this area is situated in the middle of everything and attracts people from all walks of life. See more