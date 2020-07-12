198 Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
North Auburn
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lea Hill
11748 SE 321st Place
11748 Southeast 321st Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1580 sqft
197- Beautiful home on East Hill in Auburn - **APPLICATION PENDING** Gorgeous tri-level home featuring fully fenced back yard and large private deck with built in bench seating perfect for entertaining! Hardwoods in entry, kitchen, dining room and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lea Hill
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2297 sqft
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
17 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Contact for Availability
Lakeland North
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13412 SE 282nd Street
13412 Southeast 282nd Street, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2070 sqft
13412 SE 282nd Street Available 07/18/20 Kent easthill Private retreat Tri-level 3 bed 2 bath home. - Welcome home to this secluded Kent home.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
40 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Pacific Ridge
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
City Guide for Auburn, WA

Quiet country, freshly built suburbia, quaint Main Street, sophisticated downtown, and crazy casino lifestyles are all fighting for the soul of Auburn, Washington. It’s an epic battle, much like Rocky and Apollo Creed, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, except friendlier and mostly good for the economy. Auburn boasts new-fangled additions every day, which the 70,000 people there seem to be enjoying, because they keep bringing their friends. To be sure, the skyline is evolving, the cityscape sh...

Downtown Right now, Main Street is where you will find a simple, quaint atmosphere of local eats and a great little pub. However, new buildings are springing up, including some huge medical offices, a parking garage, and a retail center that will feature upper-level apartments. $ - $$$

Christopher A mixed bag just north of downtown, with Emerald Downs racetrack and the golf course east of Auburn Way.

Meredith A tiny neighborhood on the northern tip of town, with inexpensive rent and a quick commute to the Main Street. Simple and to the point is pretty much how they roll here.

Southeast Main A charmingly suburban atmosphere, yet walkably urban, with eats, drinks, and shopping less than a mile away. Just south of downtown, this neighborhood comes with tree-lined roads and perfect white picket fences like in the movies, but no Stepford Wives. Residents hike riverside trails to the east, and to the south there’s the beautiful Les Grove Park, host of Auburn's annual art festival. Rental homes, mobile homes, and apartments are available, but demand is high. Be aggressive if you see something you like here.

Green Valley Straddling the southeastern city limits, Green Valley is in a world of its own. Country homes sit on large plots of land, with towering pine forests, rivers, and lakes throughout the area. There is plenty to do around here, but you’ll need a car. Fishing, kayaking, and other water activities are plentiful. The Muckleshoot Casino is nearby for you gamblers, employees, aspiring Vegas performers and Elvis-impersonator fanatics. White River Amphitheater is also close, a great venue for live music, and home to the River Lodge and the Bear and Wolf Houses.

East Hill Families, students, and golfers enjoy living in this neighborhood on the hill, with golf courses, meandering rivers, and the nearby Green River Community College. Natural beauty comes with a price tag here.

West Hill Suburban, and prestigious (fancy), this scenic area comes with both middle income and wealthy families living among woodsy streets and a handful of small neighborhood lakes.

Lakeland Hills Another mixed bag of residents, the Lakeland Hills neighborhood stretches from Lake Tapps up to the city center, with the more expensive rentals to the south and the less expensive living to the north. From the Main Street hustle to the Vegas lifestyle of the Muckleshoot Casino, from the festivals and parades near Les Grove Park to the fishing, swimming, hiking, disc golfing, camping, and Petpalooza festival at Auburn Farm Park, this area is situated in the middle of everything and attracts people from all walks of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Auburn, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

