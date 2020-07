Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking lobby

European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities. Palermo also offers resort-style amenities to fit perfectly with your lifestyle. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.