Apartment List
/
WA
/
auburn
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Auburn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Auburn
7 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Auburn
3 Units Available
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
City Guide for Auburn, WA

Quiet country, freshly built suburbia, quaint Main Street, sophisticated downtown, and crazy casino lifestyles are all fighting for the soul of Auburn, Washington. It’s an epic battle, much like Rocky and Apollo Creed, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, except friendlier and mostly good for the economy. Auburn boasts new-fangled additions every day, which the 70,000 people there seem to be enjoying, because they keep bringing their friends. To be sure, the skyline is evolving, the cityscape sh...

Downtown Right now, Main Street is where you will find a simple, quaint atmosphere of local eats and a great little pub. However, new buildings are springing up, including some huge medical offices, a parking garage, and a retail center that will feature upper-level apartments. $ - $$$

Christopher A mixed bag just north of downtown, with Emerald Downs racetrack and the golf course east of Auburn Way.

Meredith A tiny neighborhood on the northern tip of town, with inexpensive rent and a quick commute to the Main Street. Simple and to the point is pretty much how they roll here.

Southeast Main A charmingly suburban atmosphere, yet walkably urban, with eats, drinks, and shopping less than a mile away. Just south of downtown, this neighborhood comes with tree-lined roads and perfect white picket fences like in the movies, but no Stepford Wives. Residents hike riverside trails to the east, and to the south there’s the beautiful Les Grove Park, host of Auburn's annual art festival. Rental homes, mobile homes, and apartments are available, but demand is high. Be aggressive if you see something you like here.

Green Valley Straddling the southeastern city limits, Green Valley is in a world of its own. Country homes sit on large plots of land, with towering pine forests, rivers, and lakes throughout the area. There is plenty to do around here, but you’ll need a car. Fishing, kayaking, and other water activities are plentiful. The Muckleshoot Casino is nearby for you gamblers, employees, aspiring Vegas performers and Elvis-impersonator fanatics. White River Amphitheater is also close, a great venue for live music, and home to the River Lodge and the Bear and Wolf Houses.

East Hill Families, students, and golfers enjoy living in this neighborhood on the hill, with golf courses, meandering rivers, and the nearby Green River Community College. Natural beauty comes with a price tag here.

West Hill Suburban, and prestigious (fancy), this scenic area comes with both middle income and wealthy families living among woodsy streets and a handful of small neighborhood lakes.

Lakeland Hills Another mixed bag of residents, the Lakeland Hills neighborhood stretches from Lake Tapps up to the city center, with the more expensive rentals to the south and the less expensive living to the north. From the Main Street hustle to the Vegas lifestyle of the Muckleshoot Casino, from the festivals and parades near Les Grove Park to the fishing, swimming, hiking, disc golfing, camping, and Petpalooza festival at Auburn Farm Park, this area is situated in the middle of everything and attracts people from all walks of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Auburn, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Auburn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAuburn 3 BedroomsAuburn Accessible ApartmentsAuburn Apartments under $1,300
Auburn Apartments with BalconyAuburn Apartments with GarageAuburn Apartments with GymAuburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAuburn Apartments with Move-in Specials
Auburn Apartments with ParkingAuburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Apartments with Washer-DryerAuburn Dog Friendly ApartmentsAuburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College