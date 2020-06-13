Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeland
11 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Auburn
8 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
5103 S 297th Pl
5103 South 297th Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2330 sqft
Spacious Home - - Nice remodel home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. This house has all the comforts home. A full spacious kitchen with room for a kitchen nook. All modern appliances, including a dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
2202 V St NW - Brunelle
2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1960 sqft
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/20 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
2302 O Street Northeast
2302 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for 1 small, well-behaved pet. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1308 E St Se
1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lea Hill
1 Unit Available
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2297 sqft
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
27513 140th AVE SE
27513 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1740 sqft
27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Auburn, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Auburn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

