We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Experience the best in luxury living at Belara at Lakeland. Choose between one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent ranging from 779 and 1,269 square feet. Enjoy spacious layouts featuring lofty nine-foot ceilings. Walk on premium plank flooring for an added touch of designed elegance. Proving the ideal chef inspiration, savor in stately granite countertops, choice of cherry or maple cabinetry and the best modern appliances in every kitchen. For your convenience, extra storage and in-home washers and dryers will perfectly fit your needs. Grab a blanket and cozy up by the fireplace on cooler Auburn nights. With stunning views surrounding you, look out at the beautiful sky from your very own balcony.



The comfort of home and the pleasures of a resort are yours at Belara at Lakeland.