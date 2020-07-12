/
north auburn
214 Apartments for rent in North Auburn, Auburn, WA
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
2313 M Street Northeast
2313 M Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout.
Results within 1 mile of North Auburn
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
107 16th St Se
107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - **APP PENDING** This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything.
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
830 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of North Auburn
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
