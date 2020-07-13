194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
3 Units Available
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
North Auburn
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Auburn
107 16th St Se
107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - **APP PENDING** This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Auburn
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
830 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Hill
5637 South 295th Place
5637 South 295th Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1890 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
6104 Montevista Drive Southeast
6104 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
3100 sqft
Welcome home to spacious luxury! Soaring 2-story ceilings in the living room plus plenty of large windows ensure light-filled, airy spaces.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
2313 M Street Northeast
2313 M Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Contact for Availability
Lakeland North
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
14022 Southeast 281st Place
14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3010 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May..

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland North
32209 50th Ct S
32209 50th Ct S, Lakeland North, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2975 sqft
New Construction Home on West Hill Auburn - This beautiful home was recently built in 2017. As you enter the home on the mail level, you have a guest bedroom off the entrance.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2379 sqft
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath! Complete with 2,379 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard. Moments from freeways for quick commuting and travel.

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,266
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.

July 2020 Auburn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Auburn Rent Report. Auburn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Auburn rents increased over the past month

Auburn rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Auburn stand at $1,378 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,716 for a two-bedroom. Auburn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Auburn

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Auburn is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Auburn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,716 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Auburn's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Auburn than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Auburn is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

