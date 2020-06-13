116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeland
11 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Auburn
8 Units Available
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1125 sqft
This community is just a short drive from Marketplace at Lake Meridian and Brannan Park. There's also an on-site sauna, pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and upgraded appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
5103 S 297th Pl
5103 South 297th Place, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Home - - Nice remodel home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. This house has all the comforts home. A full spacious kitchen with room for a kitchen nook. All modern appliances, including a dishwasher.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
212 F Street SW
212 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Auburn Charmer - Quiet Auburn Street, but central to everything: house is located on a quiet street/area within a mile or two from Down Town Auburn, City Hall, Hospital, Post Office, Police Station, Puget Sound Rail Road Station and Metro Bus

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hill
1 Unit Available
2202 V St NW - Brunelle
2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1960 sqft
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/20 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1308 E St Se
1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lea Hill
1 Unit Available
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
14022 Southeast 281st Place
14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May..

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
27513 140th AVE SE
27513 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1740 sqft
27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
The Lakes
18 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.

June 2020 Auburn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Rent Report. Auburn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Auburn rents increased slightly over the past month

Auburn rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Auburn stand at $1,376 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Auburn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Auburn

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Auburn is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Auburn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Auburn.
    • While Auburn's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Auburn than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Auburn is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

