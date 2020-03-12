All apartments in Auburn
31537 113th Ave SE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

31537 113th Ave SE

31537 113th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

31537 113th Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home In Auburn! - **Application pending**

This updated 4 bedroom home features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & 5 piece bathroom w/ walk-in closet. The family room features built-in space for your TV system. The kitchen features stainless appliances and overlooks the family room with ample maple cabinets and abundant counter space. Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick commuter access.

- W/D Included

- Attached Garage

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1053

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31537 113th Ave SE have any available units?
31537 113th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 31537 113th Ave SE have?
Some of 31537 113th Ave SE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31537 113th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
31537 113th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31537 113th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 31537 113th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 31537 113th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 31537 113th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 31537 113th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31537 113th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31537 113th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 31537 113th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 31537 113th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 31537 113th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 31537 113th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 31537 113th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
