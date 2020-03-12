31537 113th Ave SE

31537 113th Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092 Lea Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home In Auburn! - **Application pending**
This updated 4 bedroom home features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & 5 piece bathroom w/ walk-in closet. The family room features built-in space for your TV system. The kitchen features stainless appliances and overlooks the family room with ample maple cabinets and abundant counter space. Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick commuter access.
- W/D Included
- Attached Garage
Forrest@Havenrent.com
#1053
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5009308)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
