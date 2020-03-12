31537 113th Ave SE

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home In Auburn! - **Application pending**



This updated 4 bedroom home features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & 5 piece bathroom w/ walk-in closet. The family room features built-in space for your TV system. The kitchen features stainless appliances and overlooks the family room with ample maple cabinets and abundant counter space. Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick commuter access.



- W/D Included



- Attached Garage



Forrest@Havenrent.com



#1053



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009308)