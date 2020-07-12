Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance package receiving

Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps. Convenient to Highway 167 and prime shopping locations, Four Lakes features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units, some with attached garages, some with views of Mt. Rainier, and all with microwaves, washers & dryers, and extra storage. The deluxe clubhouse and state of the art fitness center are just the beginning of the breathtaking amenities Four Lakes offers. There's also an extra-large swimming pool, business center, and a three seasons hospitality area complete with barbecue and huge outdoor double fireplace. The community is pet-friendly, and all buildings are smoke-free. Enjoy at-home comfort in a luxurious setting at Four Lakes. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom ...