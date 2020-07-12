All apartments in Auburn
Four Lakes
Four Lakes

Open Now until 6pm
6821 Udall Pl SE · (253) 499-7091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F-301 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit H-204 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit J-101 · Avail. now

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit A-101 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit G-207 · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps. Convenient to Highway 167 and prime shopping locations, Four Lakes features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units, some with attached garages, some with views of Mt. Rainier, and all with microwaves, washers & dryers, and extra storage. The deluxe clubhouse and state of the art fitness center are just the beginning of the breathtaking amenities Four Lakes offers. There's also an extra-large swimming pool, business center, and a three seasons hospitality area complete with barbecue and huge outdoor double fireplace. The community is pet-friendly, and all buildings are smoke-free. Enjoy at-home comfort in a luxurious setting at Four Lakes. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300-450
fee: $200-400
limit: 2
rent: $24-50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Uncovered parking is free and unassigned. Unattached garages are $150 to rent. Other, assigned: $35/month. Attached and Detached Garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Four Lakes have any available units?
Four Lakes has 9 units available starting at $1,481 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does Four Lakes have?
Some of Four Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Four Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Four Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Four Lakes offers parking.
Does Four Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Four Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Four Lakes has a pool.
Does Four Lakes have accessible units?
No, Four Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Four Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Lakes has units with dishwashers.
