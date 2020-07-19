Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 2502 I St NE - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
2502 I St NE - B
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 I St NE - B
2502 I Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2502 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a beautiful townhouse unit. Has washer/dryer in unit and ceiling fan in dining area. This is a must see.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 I St NE - B have any available units?
2502 I St NE - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Auburn, WA
.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Auburn Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 I St NE - B have?
Some of 2502 I St NE - B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 I St NE - B currently offering any rent specials?
2502 I St NE - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 I St NE - B pet-friendly?
No, 2502 I St NE - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Auburn
.
Does 2502 I St NE - B offer parking?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B offers parking.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have a pool?
No, 2502 I St NE - B does not have a pool.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have accessible units?
No, 2502 I St NE - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001
Similar Pages
Auburn 1 Bedrooms
Auburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with Balconies
Auburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly Places
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Lakewood, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Lacey, WA
Des Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Kenmore, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeland
Lea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn
Apartments Near Colleges
Green River College
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College