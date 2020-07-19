All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 2502 I St NE - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
2502 I St NE - B
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:49 AM

2502 I St NE - B

2502 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2502 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a beautiful townhouse unit. Has washer/dryer in unit and ceiling fan in dining area. This is a must see.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 I St NE - B have any available units?
2502 I St NE - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 I St NE - B have?
Some of 2502 I St NE - B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 I St NE - B currently offering any rent specials?
2502 I St NE - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 I St NE - B pet-friendly?
No, 2502 I St NE - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2502 I St NE - B offer parking?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B offers parking.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have a pool?
No, 2502 I St NE - B does not have a pool.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have accessible units?
No, 2502 I St NE - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 I St NE - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 I St NE - B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College