All apartments in Vienna
Find more places like 602 ALMA STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vienna, VA
/
602 ALMA STREET SE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

602 ALMA STREET SE

602 Alma Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vienna
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

602 Alma Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WOW!! Incredible & in move-in condition>Beautiful remodel from head to toe>Recent NEW kitchen w/GRANITE + stainless appliances>Custom painted>New, low maintenance flooring>Spacious living room>Family room/ breakfast area off kitchen>Sliding doors from living room lead to nice deck>Fully finished basement w/FULL bath>Great storage>New wassher, dryer, furnace, water heater>Carport + driveway parking>Large yard>Sought after location & schools>Just over a mile to METRO, restaurants, shops, farmers market & all Vienna has to offer>Won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have any available units?
602 ALMA STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 602 ALMA STREET SE have?
Some of 602 ALMA STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 ALMA STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
602 ALMA STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 ALMA STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 602 ALMA STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 602 ALMA STREET SE offers parking.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 ALMA STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have a pool?
No, 602 ALMA STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 602 ALMA STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 ALMA STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 ALMA STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 ALMA STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl
Vienna, VA 22182
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE
Vienna, VA 22180

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms
Vienna Apartments with ParkingVienna Apartments with Pool
Vienna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia