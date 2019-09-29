All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 25572 Palenza Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25572 Palenza Ter
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

25572 Palenza Ter

25572 Palenza Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25572 Palenza Ter, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Spacious Townhouse in great location - Property Id: 144920

Gorgeous 4 year old, 3 Bedroom End Unit w/2 Car Garage. Upgrades Throughout Including Main Level Hardwoods, Granite Counters, White Glazed Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Appliances. Open Flight Filled Floor-plan. Spacious Master Suite with Attached Master Bath. Eastgate Amenities Include Pool, children Play ground, picnic area. Close Routes 50, 28 & 66 Don't Miss It Call Today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144920p
Property Id 144920

(RLNE5135441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25572 Palenza Ter have any available units?
25572 Palenza Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25572 Palenza Ter have?
Some of 25572 Palenza Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25572 Palenza Ter currently offering any rent specials?
25572 Palenza Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25572 Palenza Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 25572 Palenza Ter is pet friendly.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter offer parking?
Yes, 25572 Palenza Ter offers parking.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25572 Palenza Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter have a pool?
Yes, 25572 Palenza Ter has a pool.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter have accessible units?
No, 25572 Palenza Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25572 Palenza Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 25572 Palenza Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 25572 Palenza Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University