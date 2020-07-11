/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
338 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25225 SPLIT CREEK TERRACE
25225 Split Creek Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car gar townhome style condo. Hardwood floors, Kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious bright living room. Master bedroom w/ master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub.
1 of 81
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25915 TALMONT DRIVE
25915 Talmont Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2768 sqft
Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2681 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25332 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42761 HOLLINGSWORTH TER
42761 Hollingsworth Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
FRESHLY PAINTED*END UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/4 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25179 BEACH PLACE
25179 Beach Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2889 sqft
ALMOST 2,900 SQ FT-TREX DECK BACKS TO TREES-HARDWOOD MAIN LEVEL-GOURMET KITCHEN HIGHLIGHTED BY CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERS-3 SIDED FIREPLACE BETWEEN FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM-MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES VAULTED CEILINGS, SITTING ROOM &
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE
25506 Crossfield Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2412 sqft
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25908 KIMBERLY ROSE DRIVE
25908 Kimberly Rose Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2842 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH LARGE 3 LEVEL HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE MODEL!!! FRESHLY PAINTED! SPACIOUS CORNER LOT WITH NICE LANDSCAPING AND A 2 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN W/BLACK APPLIANCES, HARDWOODS, FINISHED BASEMENT AND MANY MORE UPGRADES....
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE
44093 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1542 sqft
One of a kind END-UNIT build in 2014 in sought after East Gate community and in a great schools district. Excellent views from main level and bedrooms. Right off of Rt.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42997 BEACHALL STREET
42997 Beachhall Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2050 sqft
4 Levels!! Beautiful South Riding TH with lots of space inside and out. Too many upgrades to list. Hardwood floors throughout. 4th story loft with fireplace. Luxury Master bath with upgraded tile, Walk-in closets & generous additional Bedrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42995 ASTELL STREET
42995 Astell Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1740 sqft
Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard.
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25461 LEMON TREE PL
25461 Lemon Tree Place, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
THE STATELY "HIGHGROVE" FLOORPLAN AN ELEGANT RESIDENCE, WITH OVER 4,000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. BRICK FRONT. 3-CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE. 2-STORY FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & DUAL STAIRCASE.
Results within 1 mile of South Riding
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42218 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE
42218 Dean Chapel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3.
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Sunny and open upper-level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite, gas cooktop,
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
41891 FRASER DOWNS TERRACE
41891 Fraser Downs Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2422 sqft
EXCELLENT 3 BEDROOM,3 FULL BATH & 1 HALF BATH ,LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN SEVEN HILLS COMMUNITY. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND IN DINING ROOM . UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,42" CABINETS,CENTER ISLAND,9' CEILINGS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
42619 HARLOW MEADOWS TERRACE
42619 Harlow Meadows Terrace, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3150 sqft
6 years young, 3150 sq ft 3 BR + REC ROOM LUXURY townhouse in Arcola Center, an upscale "Town Center" community close to route 50, Loudoun County Pkwy and Dulles airport.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
Results within 5 miles of South Riding
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
47 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,997
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
South Riding 2 BedroomsSouth Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Apartments with BalconySouth Riding Apartments with Garage
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with ParkingSouth Riding Apartments with PoolSouth Riding Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD