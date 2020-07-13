/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
220 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43012 MATTIES TERRACE
43012 Matties Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2452 sqft
********PLEASE CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFO. ***********BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH VILLAGE . 3BR, 2FULL AND 2HALF BATH.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42761 HOLLINGSWORTH TER
42761 Hollingsworth Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
FRESHLY PAINTED*END UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/4 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25506 CROSSFIELD DRIVE
25506 Crossfield Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2412 sqft
First Time ever offered for Lease! Gorgeous light filled Brick front Garage End unit TH w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood on entire Main Level. You will love the natural lights- Sky lights in Breakfast area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
43579 WHEAT BERRY TERRACE
43579 Wheat Berry Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Sun Filled Three Level Townhouse with Two Car Garage. Four Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors. Breakfast/Sitting Area next to Kitchen with access to Balcony. East Gate Community with Pool. Close to Shopping Center & Restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43081 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
43081 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2188 sqft
GREAT BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN GOLF COMMUNI. LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH C-ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER_TOP, GAS COOKTOP; SS APPLIANCES & CERAMIC FLOOR, WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25547 GWYNNETH SQUARE
25547 Gwynneth Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2148 sqft
Spacious and bright. large (2148 sqft) town house with deck located in beautiful community. Open-Floor plan. On main floor, open living/dining room, ceramic tile in kitchen and family room with gas fire place in main floor with rear deck.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.
Results within 1 mile of South Riding
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2928 sqft
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ
Results within 5 miles of South Riding
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,254
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
