144 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with gyms
"Oh, lovely world,' thought Sarah, in love with life and all its varied richness." _ Winifred Holtby author, from the novel South Riding
It would be easy to assume that a place with a name like South Riding is famous for its horses, especially in Virginia, where the equestrian arts truly rule. But while it isn't hard to find equestrian farms, riding competitions and training on South Riding's outskirts, its name is actually meant to reflect the community's comfortable suburban lifestyle. The planned community of South Riding, otherwise known as South Riding Proprietary, takes its name from a fictitious community in England that epitomized upscale, comfy British living. That may seem like a strange concept to import to American suburban living, but South Riding's city-within-a-city concept has succeeded in creating a community in which residents have just about everything (beer, restaurants, museums, tennis -- whatever floats their boat) at their fingertips. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Riding renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.