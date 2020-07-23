Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with gyms

1 Unit Available
South Riding
42761 Longworth Ter.
42761 Longworth Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1476 sqft
42761 Longworth Ter. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful End of Row Townhouse Style Condominium in South Riding - All the amenities of south riding in a quaint neighborhood. Condo is close to the fishing pond and trails.

1 Unit Available
25192 BEACH PLACE
25192 Beach Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2889 sqft
Gorgeous 2,889 sq. ft.
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,827
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 Unit Available
42409 DOGWOOD GLEN SQUARE
42409 Dogwood Glen Sq, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2589 sqft
This gorgeous 2 year old 3 level townhome features 3 bed, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor in main level, finished basement with full bath.

1 Unit Available
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
$
38 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,469
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
$
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,703
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
26 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
$
31 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
12 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
35 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
$
23 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
$
22 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
7 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 Unit Available
41861 Rawnsley Dr
41861 Rawnsley Dr, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1130 sqft
Available 08/01/20 In-law Suite for Rent Available August 1st - Property Id: 319492 Spacious One bedroom Walk up basement In a very good condition, located in a quiet Brambleton Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.

1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
23390 EPPERSON SQUARE
23390 Epperson Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4020 sqft
****AVAILABLE 07/22/2020 AND ONWARDS**** - RENTING A SINGLE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE CLOSET AND SHARED FULL BATHROOM LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE FOR $1,000/MO.

1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
City Guide for South Riding, VA

"Oh, lovely world,' thought Sarah, in love with life and all its varied richness." _ Winifred Holtby author, from the novel South Riding

It would be easy to assume that a place with a name like South Riding is famous for its horses, especially in Virginia, where the equestrian arts truly rule. But while it isn't hard to find equestrian farms, riding competitions and training on South Riding's outskirts, its name is actually meant to reflect the community's comfortable suburban lifestyle. The planned community of South Riding, otherwise known as South Riding Proprietary, takes its name from a fictitious community in England that epitomized upscale, comfy British living. That may seem like a strange concept to import to American suburban living, but South Riding's city-within-a-city concept has succeeded in creating a community in which residents have just about everything (beer, restaurants, museums, tennis -- whatever floats their boat) at their fingertips. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in South Riding, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Riding renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

