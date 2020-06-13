Apartment List
/
VA
/
south riding
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:40 AM

348 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42997 BEACHALL STREET
42997 Beachhall Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2050 sqft
4 Levels!! Beautiful South Riding TH with lots of space inside and out. Too many upgrades to list. Hardwood floors throughout. 4th story loft with fireplace. Luxury Masterbath with upgraded tile, Walk-in closets & generous additional Bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25238 ORCHARD VIEW TERRACE
25238 Orchard View Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1827 sqft
Excellent Carpets and new paint.large Master Suite .Beautiful 3bed room 2.5 bathrooms in the East Gate sub-division your new home. Community Clubhouse, Community Pool and Playground.Excellent condition .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42758 SHALER STREET
42758 Shaler Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2148 sqft
Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42916 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1880 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43600 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43600 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2984 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Town-home w 4 bed + 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage. Sun filled! Amazing upgrades include hardwood floors, open floor plan, crown molding, large kitchen! Upgraded cabinets and granite Counter Tops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42728 ROLLING ROCK SQUARE
42728 Rolling Rock Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2217 sqft
Bright, sunny end unit * Mid level, side entry * Hardwoods on the main level * Living room/dining room combination * Large kitchen/family room with access to deck * Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters * Master suite with

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25117 BRODIE TERRACE
25117 Brodie Terrace, South Riding, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25117 BRODIE TERRACE in South Riding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43567 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43022 SPYDER PLACE
43022 Spyder Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2104 sqft
Plan ahead-move in no earlier than August 1, 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43195 KATAMA SQUARE
43195 Katama Square, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1967 sqft
4 BR and 3.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42979 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42979 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2428 sqft
Great Opportunity is knocking.. NV Rothchild model with spectacular sunset & Golf Course views .Location! Location! Location! - right on the golf Couse. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/island breakfast area w/view to Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of South Riding
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
17 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42140 SANDOWN PARK TER
42140 Sandown Park Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Vacant , Available Immediate - Beautiful 3 Level , 2 Car Garage, Brick Front End-Unit town house.. 2012 Built. Open floor plan on Main Level with Hardwood Flooring. Three sided Gas Fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Riding, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Riding renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible ApartmentsSouth Riding Apartments with BalconySouth Riding Apartments with Garage
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with ParkingSouth Riding Apartments with Pool
South Riding Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Riding Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University