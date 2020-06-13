/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
334 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42997 BEACHALL STREET
42997 Beachhall Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2050 sqft
4 Levels!! Beautiful South Riding TH with lots of space inside and out. Too many upgrades to list. Hardwood floors throughout. 4th story loft with fireplace. Luxury Masterbath with upgraded tile, Walk-in closets & generous additional Bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
25238 ORCHARD VIEW TERRACE
25238 Orchard View Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1827 sqft
Excellent Carpets and new paint.large Master Suite .Beautiful 3bed room 2.5 bathrooms in the East Gate sub-division your new home. Community Clubhouse, Community Pool and Playground.Excellent condition .
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42758 SHALER STREET
42758 Shaler Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2148 sqft
Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42916 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1880 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
43600 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43600 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
Gorgeous Upgraded Town-home w 4 bed + 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage. Sun filled! Amazing upgrades include hardwood floors, open floor plan, crown molding, large kitchen! Upgraded cabinets and granite Counter Tops.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42728 ROLLING ROCK SQUARE
42728 Rolling Rock Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2217 sqft
Bright, sunny end unit * Mid level, side entry * Hardwoods on the main level * Living room/dining room combination * Large kitchen/family room with access to deck * Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters * Master suite with
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25117 BRODIE TERRACE
25117 Brodie Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25117 BRODIE TERRACE in South Riding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43567 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42995 ASTELL STREET
42995 Astell Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1740 sqft
Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43022 SPYDER PLACE
43022 Spyder Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2104 sqft
Plan ahead-move in no earlier than August 1, 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43195 KATAMA SQUARE
43195 Katama Square, South Riding, VA
4 BR and 3.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42979 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42979 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2428 sqft
Great Opportunity is knocking.. NV Rothchild model with spectacular sunset & Golf Course views .Location! Location! Location! - right on the golf Couse. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/island breakfast area w/view to Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42813 PILGRIM SQUARE
42813 Pilgrim Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2178 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Gorgeous Townhome and End Unit in Chantilly. Extremely close to shopping and seconds from a beautiful golf course. 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen w/ a breakfast nook. Gas Fireplace in family room.
Similar Pages
South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible ApartmentsSouth Riding Apartments with BalconySouth Riding Apartments with Garage
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with ParkingSouth Riding Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD