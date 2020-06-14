165 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA
"Oh, lovely world,' thought Sarah, in love with life and all its varied richness." _ Winifred Holtby author, from the novel South Riding
It would be easy to assume that a place with a name like South Riding is famous for its horses, especially in Virginia, where the equestrian arts truly rule. But while it isn't hard to find equestrian farms, riding competitions and training on South Riding's outskirts, its name is actually meant to reflect the community's comfortable suburban lifestyle. The planned community of South Riding, otherwise known as South Riding Proprietary, takes its name from a fictitious community in England that epitomized upscale, comfy British living. That may seem like a strange concept to import to American suburban living, but South Riding's city-within-a-city concept has succeeded in creating a community in which residents have just about everything (beer, restaurants, museums, tennis -- whatever floats their boat) at their fingertips. See more
Finding an apartment in South Riding that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.