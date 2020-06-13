Apartment List
/
VA
/
south riding
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

245 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA with garage

South Riding apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42758 SHALER STREET
42758 Shaler Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2148 sqft
Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42916 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1880 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
43600 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43600 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2984 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Town-home w 4 bed + 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage. Sun filled! Amazing upgrades include hardwood floors, open floor plan, crown molding, large kitchen! Upgraded cabinets and granite Counter Tops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42728 ROLLING ROCK SQUARE
42728 Rolling Rock Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2217 sqft
Bright, sunny end unit * Mid level, side entry * Hardwoods on the main level * Living room/dining room combination * Large kitchen/family room with access to deck * Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters * Master suite with

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43567 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43022 SPYDER PLACE
43022 Spyder Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2104 sqft
Plan ahead-move in no earlier than August 1, 2020.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42979 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42979 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2428 sqft
Great Opportunity is knocking.. NV Rothchild model with spectacular sunset & Golf Course views .Location! Location! Location! - right on the golf Couse. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/island breakfast area w/view to Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of South Riding

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
41885 PRECIOUS SQUARE
41885 Precious Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2177 sqft
**** 3 BR, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42140 SANDOWN PARK TER
42140 Sandown Park Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Vacant , Available Immediate - Beautiful 3 Level , 2 Car Garage, Brick Front End-Unit town house.. 2012 Built. Open floor plan on Main Level with Hardwood Flooring. Three sided Gas Fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24640 GREYSTEEL SQUARE
24640 Greysteel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
2200 sqft
Enjoy single-family living in a gorgeous 2,200 square feet innovative two level villa town home. Available August 1st.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Sunny and open upper level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite,gas

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4600 NORRIS COURT
4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
41884 INSPIRATION TERRACE
41884 Inspiration Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
Studio
$2,500
2591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT SPACE. GARAGE. AMAZING LOCATION. GOOD CREDIT ONLY. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Riding, VA

South Riding apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

