Short Pump, VA
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane

3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane · (804) 937-6791
Location

3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths. Spacious Country Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops and GRANITE ISLAND. Master Suite with Master Bath, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet and Walk-In Shower, and LOFT ABOVE MASTER for office or Rec Room. Deck, Bay Window, Laundry area with Washer and Dryer. First Floor Office/Study/Bedroom. Two Car garage. Roomy Family Room open to Kitchen Eat-In area. Walk to banks, Home Goods, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, cleaners, hair stylists, nail shop, Wine Loft, ACAC and more. Huge pool and Clubhouse with kitchen, pool tables, Fitness Center and MOVIE ROOM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have any available units?
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have?
Some of 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane offers parking.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane has a pool.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have accessible units?
No, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
