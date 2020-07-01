3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane

Amenities

SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths. Spacious Country Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops and GRANITE ISLAND. Master Suite with Master Bath, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet and Walk-In Shower, and LOFT ABOVE MASTER for office or Rec Room. Deck, Bay Window, Laundry area with Washer and Dryer. First Floor Office/Study/Bedroom. Two Car garage. Roomy Family Room open to Kitchen Eat-In area. Walk to banks, Home Goods, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, cleaners, hair stylists, nail shop, Wine Loft, ACAC and more. Huge pool and Clubhouse with kitchen, pool tables, Fitness Center and MOVIE ROOM!