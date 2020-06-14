35 Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA with garage
Short Pump, Virginia is a town of around 24,700 people located near Richmond, Virginia. It was named after the short-handled pump found beneath the porch of a tavern in the original village at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike and the Pouncey Tract Road. It has quite a rich history and saw visits from Thomas Jefferson and Stonewall Jackson in the past. It wasn’t always a part of Richmond, but because it has increased in size over the past years, it has now leaked into the West End of Richmond. See more
Short Pump apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.