apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
41 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane Available 07/15/20 Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2220 sqft
SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
620 Haven Mews Cir
620 Haven Mews Circle, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Short Pump
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
65 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Location, location, location! This conveniently located two-story colonial town-home features new carpet and updated paint throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in July 1st! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2268 sqft
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10311 Meadbrook Pl
10311 Meadbrook Place, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2409 sqft
10311 Meadbrook Pl Available 08/10/20 Awesome Spacious Home in Raintree on a Cul De Sac Lot! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious with open Living Rm with vault ceiling, loft above overlooking Living Rm, wet bar, track lighting,
Results within 5 miles of Short Pump
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
$803
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$801
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
