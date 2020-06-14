Apartment List
111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA

Finding an apartment in Short Pump that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
53 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11773 Triple Notch Terrace
11773 Triple Notch Terrace, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2488 sqft
11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuckahoe Village West
1 Unit Available
2216 Ashcreek Drive
2216 Ashcreek Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2268 sqft
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
8410 Klarey Court
8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/01/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road
City Guide for Short Pump, VA

"My brother, where do you intend to go tonight? / I heard that you missed your connecting flight / to the Blue Ridge Mountains, over near Tennessee." (- Fleet Foxes)

Short Pump, Virginia is a town of around 24,700 people located near Richmond, Virginia. It was named after the short-handled pump found beneath the porch of a tavern in the original village at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike and the Pouncey Tract Road. It has quite a rich history and saw visits from Thomas Jefferson and Stonewall Jackson in the past. It wasn’t always a part of Richmond, but because it has increased in size over the past years, it has now leaked into the West End of Richmond. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Short Pump, VA

Finding an apartment in Short Pump that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

