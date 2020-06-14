111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA
"My brother, where do you intend to go tonight? / I heard that you missed your connecting flight / to the Blue Ridge Mountains, over near Tennessee." (- Fleet Foxes)
Short Pump, Virginia is a town of around 24,700 people located near Richmond, Virginia. It was named after the short-handled pump found beneath the porch of a tavern in the original village at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike and the Pouncey Tract Road. It has quite a rich history and saw visits from Thomas Jefferson and Stonewall Jackson in the past. It wasn’t always a part of Richmond, but because it has increased in size over the past years, it has now leaked into the West End of Richmond. See more
Finding an apartment in Short Pump that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.