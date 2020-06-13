/
accessible apartments
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Scott's Addition
17 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
123 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Sauer's Gardens
2 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
