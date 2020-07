Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool online portal package receiving tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments fire pit

Lake Life is the Best Life

Take a Virtual Tour Now!

What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia. These truly unique apartment homes provide exclusive access on our own 22-acre lake stocked with bass, blue gill and catfish and offer sport fishing, canoeing and rowing. Enjoy nature living in an apartment home with natural wooded and lake views.



While you are enjoying your own private #LakeLife, you’re just minutes away from the convenience of shopping, dining and entertainment at Short Pump Town Center and Innsbrook, or jump on the interstate to get to downtown Richmond for a concert. We are located in the award winning Henrico County School District.