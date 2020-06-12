/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
72 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
51 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
38 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Results within 1 mile of Short Pump
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept
Results within 5 miles of Short Pump
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
2 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
8410 Klarey Court
8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/07/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9733 Candace Terrace
9733 Candace Terrace, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Glen Allen Townhome - Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted throughout. Great Townhome on corner lot with private rear fenced yard. Fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen with Range and Fridge. Spacious bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
7701 Okeith Ct Apt 1601
7701 O'keith Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
Great updated first floor 2 bedroom Condo. Laminate flooring. All appliances convey, water,sewer, and trash removal included in the lease.Great location! PIC Properties Inc. 804-378-3375
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1304 St Michaels Lane
1304 Saint Michaels Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
What a great rental house! Charming two bedroom cottage features a nice living room, updated kitchen and bath, plus laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large fenced yard includes a storage shed. Available June 1, 2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard..
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Laurel
1 Unit Available
7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311
7608 Roscommon Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
880 sqft
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building! Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space.
Results within 10 miles of Short Pump
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
