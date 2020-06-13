Apartment List
/
VA
/
short pump
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11773 Triple Notch Terrace
11773 Triple Notch Terrace, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2488 sqft
11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/07/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Short Pump
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
11130 Hames Ln.
11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
11400 Maple Hill Pl
11400 Maple Hill Place, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2234 sqft
The love sign house could be your next home sweet home. Come to see this unique finding. A beautifully maintained home in a much-desired area of Glen Allen, no School Rezone Affected. Some of the best schools in Henrico.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2721 Glen Point Circle
2721 Glen Point Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
1524 sqft
Excellently Located Cape Cod - This beautiful cape cod in Henrico is just a short drive to Short Pump and convenient to wonderful local public schools like Godwin High School and Pocahontas Middle.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2268 sqft
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Short Pump
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High
City Guide for Short Pump, VA

"My brother, where do you intend to go tonight? / I heard that you missed your connecting flight / to the Blue Ridge Mountains, over near Tennessee." (- Fleet Foxes)

Short Pump, Virginia is a town of around 24,700 people located near Richmond, Virginia. It was named after the short-handled pump found beneath the porch of a tavern in the original village at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike and the Pouncey Tract Road. It has quite a rich history and saw visits from Thomas Jefferson and Stonewall Jackson in the past. It wasn’t always a part of Richmond, but because it has increased in size over the past years, it has now leaked into the West End of Richmond. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Short Pump, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Short Pump renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Short Pump 1 BedroomsShort Pump 2 BedroomsShort Pump 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShort Pump 3 BedroomsShort Pump Accessible ApartmentsShort Pump Apartments with Balcony
Short Pump Apartments with GarageShort Pump Apartments with GymShort Pump Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShort Pump Apartments with Move-in SpecialsShort Pump Apartments with Parking
Short Pump Apartments with PoolShort Pump Apartments with Washer-DryerShort Pump Dog Friendly ApartmentsShort Pump Furnished ApartmentsShort Pump Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University