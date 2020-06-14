92 Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA with hardwood floors
Short Pump, Virginia is a town of around 24,700 people located near Richmond, Virginia. It was named after the short-handled pump found beneath the porch of a tavern in the original village at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike and the Pouncey Tract Road. It has quite a rich history and saw visits from Thomas Jefferson and Stonewall Jackson in the past. It wasn’t always a part of Richmond, but because it has increased in size over the past years, it has now leaked into the West End of Richmond. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Short Pump renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.