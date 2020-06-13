/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
1 Unit Available
11773 Triple Notch Terrace
11773 Triple Notch Terrace, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2488 sqft
11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/07/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
11130 Hames Ln.
11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything.
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
11901 Shire Walk Trail
11901 Shire Walk Lane, Henrico County, VA
LIKE NEW townhouse near to Short Pump, parks, schools and main roads for easy getting about. Barely lived in and ready for you to make home. Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one half baths.
1 Unit Available
11400 Maple Hill Pl
11400 Maple Hill Place, Henrico County, VA
The love sign house could be your next home sweet home. Come to see this unique finding. A beautifully maintained home in a much-desired area of Glen Allen, no School Rezone Affected. Some of the best schools in Henrico.
1 Unit Available
2721 Glen Point Circle
2721 Glen Point Circle, Henrico County, VA
Excellently Located Cape Cod - This beautiful cape cod in Henrico is just a short drive to Short Pump and convenient to wonderful local public schools like Godwin High School and Pocahontas Middle.
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full
1 Unit Available
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
1 Unit Available
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
