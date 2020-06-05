Amenities

Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Broad Village, 24 month lease - 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane is an amazing 'like-new' townhome featuring 3 large bedrooms (plus an office or potential 4th bedroom) and 2.5 baths. The townhome is conveniently located in West Broad Village of the Short Pump area, and comes with a rear facing 2-car garage.



On the second (main) floor is a large open concept eat-in kitchen complete with granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, island, and ample cabinetry. There is also a pantry and a separate desk area. The kitchen leads to a lovely rear balcony and also opens to a spacious living room area with huge windows and vaulted ceilings.



On the third story are 2 bedrooms, a hall bath, and a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet, luxury master bath with deep soaking tub, and a separate couples loft/sitting area with an additional bonus closet. This townhome also includes a large laundry room with high end washer/dryer units.



Additional community amenities included are access to the neighborhood pool and club house, running paths, and an abundance of retail stores and restaurants within walking distance of the property. This amazing townhome is just a short distance from I-64, I-288, and the Short Pump Mall.



Public Schools for this property are Colonial Trail Elementary School, Short Pump Middle School, and Deep Run High School.



(RLNE2969760)