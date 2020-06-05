All apartments in Short Pump
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane

3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane · (804) 794-2662 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA 23233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Broad Village, 24 month lease - 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane is an amazing 'like-new' townhome featuring 3 large bedrooms (plus an office or potential 4th bedroom) and 2.5 baths. The townhome is conveniently located in West Broad Village of the Short Pump area, and comes with a rear facing 2-car garage.

On the second (main) floor is a large open concept eat-in kitchen complete with granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, island, and ample cabinetry. There is also a pantry and a separate desk area. The kitchen leads to a lovely rear balcony and also opens to a spacious living room area with huge windows and vaulted ceilings.

On the third story are 2 bedrooms, a hall bath, and a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet, luxury master bath with deep soaking tub, and a separate couples loft/sitting area with an additional bonus closet. This townhome also includes a large laundry room with high end washer/dryer units.

Additional community amenities included are access to the neighborhood pool and club house, running paths, and an abundance of retail stores and restaurants within walking distance of the property. This amazing townhome is just a short distance from I-64, I-288, and the Short Pump Mall.

Public Schools for this property are Colonial Trail Elementary School, Short Pump Middle School, and Deep Run High School.

(RLNE2969760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have any available units?
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have?
Some of 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane offers parking.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane has a pool.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have accessible units?
No, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
