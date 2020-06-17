1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE

3 bedroom 2 bath terrace level condo in Reston! Kitchen features new countertops and updated appliances. Updated master bath. Newer paint/carpet throughout. Available for 2/1/19 move-in. Rent includes utilities!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
