All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE

1407 Northgate Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath terrace level condo in Reston! Kitchen features new countertops and updated appliances. Updated master bath. Newer paint/carpet throughout. Available for 2/1/19 move-in. Rent includes utilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia