12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 AM

12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR

12168 Chancery Station Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

12168 Chancery Station Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please wear mask and gloves while visiting this property-thank you!!For your MOST discerning client! Open! Sun filled! 3 Levels of HIGH-END remodel! Dramatic Accents: volute staircase, glass tile surround Fireplaces,REMODELED BATHS! STUNNING custom designed/remodeled Kit/Great Rm w/expanded granite cntr isld/brkfst bar, incredible quartz backsplash, butler's pantry+desk! Fabulous Master Bedroom Suite w/SITTING RM! Family Room w/French doors to separate office/4th Bedroom. Walk to Reston Town Center. Pictures from previous listing, LL teal wall is now pale blue Lease term 12-36 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have any available units?
12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have?
Some of 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR does offer parking.
Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have a pool?
No, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have accessible units?
No, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR has units with dishwashers.
