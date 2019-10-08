12168 CHANCERY STATION CIR

Amenities
Please wear mask and gloves while visiting this property-thank you!!For your MOST discerning client! Open! Sun filled! 3 Levels of HIGH-END remodel! Dramatic Accents: volute staircase, glass tile surround Fireplaces,REMODELED BATHS! STUNNING custom designed/remodeled Kit/Great Rm w/expanded granite cntr isld/brkfst bar, incredible quartz backsplash, butler's pantry+desk! Fabulous Master Bedroom Suite w/SITTING RM! Family Room w/French doors to separate office/4th Bedroom. Walk to Reston Town Center. Pictures from previous listing, LL teal wall is now pale blue Lease term 12-36 months.