11140 BEAVER TRAIL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rare offering for this BEAUTIFUL, very SPACIOUS (951 sq ft), updated 1 BR unit in desirable Nantucket>Upper Level unit w/scenic Balcony overlooking Lake Audubon>Wood Burning FP in large LR>Nice kitchen w/Space for table & access to balcony>Washer & Dryer in Unit>Huge BR w/extension & GREAT closets>Recent carpeting>Super Reston amenities: Pools, tennis, trails, parks, lake, etc.>Walk to shops>Just a hop & a jump to Reston Town Center>ONE PET ONLY 25 lbs max considered>Shows great>Sorry,No Smokers