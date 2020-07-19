All apartments in Reston
11140 BEAVER TRAIL COURT

Location

11140 Beaver Trail Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Rare offering for this BEAUTIFUL, very SPACIOUS (951 sq ft), updated 1 BR unit in desirable Nantucket>Upper Level unit w/scenic Balcony overlooking Lake Audubon>Wood Burning FP in large LR>Nice kitchen w/Space for table & access to balcony>Washer & Dryer in Unit>Huge BR w/extension & GREAT closets>Recent carpeting>Super Reston amenities: Pools, tennis, trails, parks, lake, etc.>Walk to shops>Just a hop & a jump to Reston Town Center>ONE PET ONLY 25 lbs max considered>Shows great>Sorry,No Smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

