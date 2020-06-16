All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

818 49th St

818 49th Street · (757) 675-6500
Location

818 49th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 818 49th St. Apt. A · Avail. now

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent offers another great property!

Style:
Duplex (right/left)
A: (right) 4 bed, 1 bath
B: (left) 2 bed, 1 bath

Lease Dates & Availability:
A: 8/14/2020-8/8/2021 - AVAILABLE
B: 8/14/2020- 8/8/2021 - Leased!

Features:
New Property, Recently Remodeled!
Includes large open kitchen
Spacious living room & bedrooms
Near ODU Village, Cogans, University Pizza and Starving Artist Cafe

Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

(RLNE3670963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 49th St have any available units?
818 49th St has a unit available for $1,796 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 49th St have?
Some of 818 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
818 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 818 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 818 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 818 49th St does offer parking.
Does 818 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 49th St have a pool?
No, 818 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 818 49th St have accessible units?
No, 818 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
