Norfolk, VA
Pembroke Towers
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM

Pembroke Towers

601 Pembroke Ave · (757) 600-6028
Location

601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Studio

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0712 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pembroke Towers.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority. The leasing office has an open door policy and welcomes our residents to come in with questions, concerns or just to say hi. We are here for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage: $75/month, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pembroke Towers have any available units?
Pembroke Towers has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Pembroke Towers have?
Some of Pembroke Towers's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pembroke Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Pembroke Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pembroke Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Pembroke Towers is pet friendly.
Does Pembroke Towers offer parking?
Yes, Pembroke Towers offers parking.
Does Pembroke Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pembroke Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pembroke Towers have a pool?
Yes, Pembroke Towers has a pool.
Does Pembroke Towers have accessible units?
No, Pembroke Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Pembroke Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pembroke Towers has units with dishwashers.
