Pembroke Towers

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage: $75/month, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.