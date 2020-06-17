All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1510 W 42nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1510 W 42nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1510 W 42nd St

1510 West 42nd Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 1510 W 42nd St A & B · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!

Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 5 bed, 2 bath

Rent and Lease Dates:
#A: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE

Features:
Amazing 5 bedroom duplex close to the ODU baseball and soccer fields! Includes off street parking, large kitchen and dining area, central air, washer dryer in unit, and huge decks on back. Carpet flooring in Unit A. Wood-Plank FLooring in Unit B.

Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W 42nd St have any available units?
1510 W 42nd St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W 42nd St have?
Some of 1510 W 42nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W 42nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1510 W 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W 42nd St does offer parking.
Does 1510 W 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 W 42nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W 42nd St have a pool?
No, 1510 W 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 1510 W 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 W 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1510 W 42nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity