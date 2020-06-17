1510 W 42nd St

Amenities
Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 5 bed, 2 bath
Rent and Lease Dates:
#A: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE
Features:
Amazing 5 bedroom duplex close to the ODU baseball and soccer fields! Includes off street parking, large kitchen and dining area, central air, washer dryer in unit, and huge decks on back. Carpet flooring in Unit A. Wood-Plank FLooring in Unit B.
Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
