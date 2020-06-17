1510 W 42nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Style:

Duplex (up/down)

#A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath

#B: (up) 5 bed, 2 bath



Rent and Lease Dates:

#A: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE

#B: 7/31/2020-7/25/2021 - AVAILABLE



Features:

Amazing 5 bedroom duplex close to the ODU baseball and soccer fields! Includes off street parking, large kitchen and dining area, central air, washer dryer in unit, and huge decks on back. Carpet flooring in Unit A. Wood-Plank FLooring in Unit B.



Utilities Not Included:

Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



