Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Mission College

1300 Lead St · (757) 702-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA 23504
Brambleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1217f · Avail. Sep 4

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1211f · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1211g · Avail. Aug 8

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1318h · Avail. Sep 22

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission College.

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Mission College Apartments, located minutes from the heart of Downtown Norfolk, combines comfort and convenience in an excellent location. Each of our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, as well as washer/dryer connections in the 3 & 4 bedroom apartments. Our community offers a spacious clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. The grounds are professionally maintained and feature a fun and interactive playground. Call today to schedule your private tour of Mission College Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$800
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mission College have any available units?
Mission College has 7 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission College have?
Some of Mission College's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission College currently offering any rent specials?
Mission College is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission College pet-friendly?
No, Mission College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does Mission College offer parking?
Yes, Mission College offers parking.
Does Mission College have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission College does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission College have a pool?
Yes, Mission College has a pool.
Does Mission College have accessible units?
No, Mission College does not have accessible units.
Does Mission College have units with dishwashers?
No, Mission College does not have units with dishwashers.

