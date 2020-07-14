All apartments in Norfolk
The Loraine Apartments
The Loraine Apartments

245 Granby Street · (757) 693-4610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Loraine Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED. Let grandeur become a part of your every day when you choose to live at The Loraine. Once a boutique hotel in the early 1900s, The Loraine has been carefully restored to preserve its original beauty within a modern world. Find the style you have dreamed about within seven stories overlooking Norfolk's thriving Granby Street. Your bold new beginning awaits at The Loraine. Visit us today and experience the timeless elegance for yourself!

**Our leasing office is located at The James Apartments at 345 Granby Street.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 – half month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please call for details
Parking Details: Covered Parking - Boush Street Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Loraine Apartments have any available units?
The Loraine Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Loraine Apartments have?
Some of The Loraine Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Loraine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Loraine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Loraine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Loraine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Loraine Apartments offer parking?
No, The Loraine Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The Loraine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Loraine Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Loraine Apartments have a pool?
No, The Loraine Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Loraine Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Loraine Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Loraine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Loraine Apartments has units with dishwashers.

