The Loraine Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED. Let grandeur become a part of your every day when you choose to live at The Loraine. Once a boutique hotel in the early 1900s, The Loraine has been carefully restored to preserve its original beauty within a modern world. Find the style you have dreamed about within seven stories overlooking Norfolk's thriving Granby Street. Your bold new beginning awaits at The Loraine. Visit us today and experience the timeless elegance for yourself!



**Our leasing office is located at The James Apartments at 345 Granby Street.**