41 SILVERWAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Short term lease considered --Don't miss this gorgeous 2BR 2.5Bath + Den/office, like-new 2-level beauty with attached 1-car garage. Convenient location close to Reston YMCA, Reston Town Center, Amazon Web Services, WO&D Trail, 1 exit from IAD Airport, steps to the new coming-soon Herndon Silver line metro stop. Main level bright, open-concept Kitchen/Living Room with granite countertops & SS appliances. 2nd level Den/office with oversize deck. Spacious MBR with 2 walk-in closets and spa-like bathroom. Friendly neighborhood. Monthly rent includes Water, Trash, and Lawn care.