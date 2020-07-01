All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
41 SILVERWAY DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

41 SILVERWAY DRIVE

41 Silverway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41 Silverway Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Short term lease considered --Don't miss this gorgeous 2BR 2.5Bath + Den/office, like-new 2-level beauty with attached 1-car garage. Convenient location close to Reston YMCA, Reston Town Center, Amazon Web Services, WO&D Trail, 1 exit from IAD Airport, steps to the new coming-soon Herndon Silver line metro stop. Main level bright, open-concept Kitchen/Living Room with granite countertops & SS appliances. 2nd level Den/office with oversize deck. Spacious MBR with 2 walk-in closets and spa-like bathroom. Friendly neighborhood. Monthly rent includes Water, Trash, and Lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have any available units?
41 SILVERWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
41 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia