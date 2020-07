Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed bbq/grill guest parking

Located in the heart of downtown Herndon, Virginia, Dulles Glen offer spacious one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Our community is tailored to fit any lifestyle, from outstanding services like our Renter Rewards Program, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and flexible lease terms. Our accommodating amenities such as the playground, onsite laundry facilities, and multi-purpose recreation court are all offered to provide residents with the best possible living experience. To top it all, Dulles Glen is within walking distance from the dog park and adjacent to public tennis courts so that both you and your furry friends can stay healthy and active. Commuting is easy when you live at Dulles Glen. Our community is conveniently located near main roadways such as Route 28, the Dulles Toll Road, and Herndon-Monroe Park, not to mention how easy it is to reach Dulles International Airport. Tour today and make Dulles Glen - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.